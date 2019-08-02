Speech to Text for Chris and Katie as snake handlers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

3 chief meteorologist chris nelson is now. let's check back in with him now for a look at our forecast á chris? xxx high pressure slowly moving to the east over the weekend. south winds will stream in more moisture and increasing temperatures the next three days. highs soar into the mid and upper 80s with dew points in the 60s to near 70. a disturbance could sling a few showers or storms into the forecast on saturday. these will remain very isolated or scattered. a more active week ahead is expected with a few days of showers and storms, however, the only day of severe weather looks to be wednesday. behind a cold front early next week, the temperatures will fall back into the 70s, closer to normal. tonight: partly cloudy lows: low 60s winds: sw 5á10 mph tomorrow: mostly sunny highs: mid 80s winds: sw 5á10