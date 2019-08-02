Clear
BREAKING NEWS Authorities release names of 6 people killed in wrong-way crash on I-90 Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Chris and Katie as snake handlers

Nelson and Lange interview a snake and have a great forecast

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 8:58 PM
Updated: Aug 2, 2019 8:58 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Speech to Text for Chris and Katie as snake handlers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

3 chief meteorologist chris nelson is now. let's check back in with him now for a look at our forecast á chris? xxx high pressure slowly moving to the east over the weekend. south winds will stream in more moisture and increasing temperatures the next three days. highs soar into the mid and upper 80s with dew points in the 60s to near 70. a disturbance could sling a few showers or storms into the forecast on saturday. these will remain very isolated or scattered. a more active week ahead is expected with a few days of showers and storms, however, the only day of severe weather looks to be wednesday. behind a cold front early next week, the temperatures will fall back into the 70s, closer to normal. tonight: partly cloudy lows: low 60s winds: sw 5á10 mph tomorrow: mostly sunny highs: mid 80s winds: sw 5á10
Mason City
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Tracking a warm and sunny weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris and Katie as snake handlers

Image

Snakes in a live shot

Image

Dodge County Relay for Life

Image

Fatal Crash Aftermath

Image

Keeping Workers Safe Around Flammable Liquids

Image

Crash Kills 6 People

Image

New Leadership in Albert Lea

Image

Tax Refund For Back to School Shopping

Image

Sales Tax Free Weekend in Iowa

Image

The latest on a 2-vehicle crash that killed 6 on I-90

Community Events