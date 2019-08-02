Speech to Text for Dodge County Relay for Life

according to the american cancer society á it's estimated that more than one million 7 hundred thousand people will be diagnosed with cancer this year. happening right now in kasson á there's a community event to fight back against that statistic. lisa rollins is a four year lymphoma survivor and stem cell transplant recipient. she's the dodge county relay for life chair. here's a look at the relay for life getting set up earlier this afternoon. tonight á there's a walk á an auction á and a luminaria ceremony representing the people whose lives have been touched by cancer. because so many people are affected by cancer that just to see people come out and enjoy the event. when we do the survivor walk and actually see how many survivors are still with us and enjoying life. that's just also very emotional the relay for life in dodge county is one of the american cancer society's top events in the region. they're expecting at least 300 people to be coming