Speech to Text for Fatal Crash Aftermath

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

continuing coverage around 1:30 this morning á six people died in a crash in the westbound lane of iá90 near eyota. 26 year old christopher peterson á 47 year old ester peters á 23 year old shayla peterson á 54 year old sheila eagle á 29 year old tamara eagle á and 11 year old nyobee eagle richardson died in the crash. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live from interstate 90. annalise? live george á minnesota state patrol says a ford focus was driving the wrong way... east bound in the westbound lanes on iá90 between here and the highway 42 county road 7 interchange. it struck a 2005 chrysler sebring. no one survived this crash. i did reach out to several local first responder agencies á and both out of respect for the families and because this devastating accident was just hours ago á they declined to speak at this time about what it was like to respond to this crash... the olmsted county sheriff's office tells me they are still processing what they saw á what they did á and how this could happen. "something that's important to remember when you're responding to a crisis situation is that in the moment, you might not notice how traumatic everything is and it might take a little bit of time before you're fully able to process what happened." to learn more about how to manage your mental health after responding to a crisis á especially if you have a job such as a first responder ái spoke to jessica mertins at fernbrook family center. she's an outpatient therapist specializing in trauma work. "honoring your own individual experience and what is happening to you. anybody who regularly experiences trauma as part of their job or even highly stressful situations, i think it's important that you have a support system. friends and family and a therapist. somebody that they can talk to and to have really good self care." here's a look at iá90 after the crash happened. mertins says a traumatic experience is subjective á and may not feel the same for everyone. she also tells me that trauma can be cumulutive... so for first responders á the affects of trauma may build over time. while the men and women who responded to this crash are still processing the incident á let's not forget that multiple families learned today that their loved ones are dead. live in olmsted county annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. we still don't know how or why the ford focus was driving the wrong way. minnesota state patrol is still investigating. but one suspicion... a confusing interchange.///