Speech to Text for Keeping Workers Safe Around Flammable Liquids

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

another injured... it happened at miller and sons golf cars on wednesday... and preliminary investigation found the source of the blast was a barrel used to collect oil that ignited. we wanted to find out how other shops like that one keep their employees safe from fire and explosive hazards like oil. steve tass is the owner of custom auto builders in mason city. he says it's important to keep paint á oil and gas tanks away from heat sources... which can be tricky while welding... but his employees use a tool that cuts down the risk. xxx "nowadays, we use electronic no gas heating systems. kinda like the new technology in the stoves, it's an infrared type of heating." osha has regulations regarding the storage of oil and other flammable liquids. we'll include some of those on kimt dot com with this story