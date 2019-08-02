Speech to Text for Crash Kills 6 People

we're continuing our extensive team coverage of minnesota's deadliest crash in nearly a decade. on kimt news three's daybreak we first took you to this scene where 2 cars collided in the westbound lane of iá90 between the marion rest area and the highway 42... county road 7 interchange. 6 people died. troopers say a ford focus with 3 occupants from wisconson was going the wrong way on the interstate. we're taking a look closer look at how the sometimes confusing roadways in the area may have contributed to the crash á jeremiah? xxx (explain where you are and why you're there) this is still an open investigation and state troopers are trying to put the pieces together. i went to the crash site and spoke to people who say navigating the area can be confusing. xxx vo:the crash this morning that killed six people is shedding light on confusing roadways. sot: both vehicels were destroyed on the front end. vo:kevin holz works at the rest stop just a mile from where the accident happened. he says he's seen accidents in the area before but nothing like this. kevin holz, works at rest stop sot: it's like they met perfectly everything was pushed back. like they met dead center. vo:this is the deadlist crash since 20á10. he says drivers can often get confused when navgating the busy highways. dan, resident sot: i've seen people pull up there and back off the press conference just wrapped up about an hour ago and state troopers say this is still an ongoing investigation. they're looking at all aspects to if the driver going to wrong way was impaired or not. reporting live in rochester, thank you jeremiah. it's been more than 2 years since our area's dealt with a tragedy like this. you may remember in april of 20á17... 5 young people ages 20 and under died near downtown mason city. police say the driver of the jeep they were in was going 80 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone when it crashed into an electical wire before hitting a tree. you can see the victims of that deadly