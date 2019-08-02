Clear
New Leadership in Albert Lea

There's a new city manager, executive director for the housing and redevelopment authority and a new executive director for the United Way in Albert Lea.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 5:02 PM
Updated: Aug 2, 2019 5:02 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski

times are changing in albert lea. there's a new city manager, a new executive director for the housing and redevelopment authority and a new executive director for the united way. the new leadership has sharon knezevich (kaá nuzáaávich) feeling hopeful. she has lived in the area for most of her life. she says over the years she's seen leadership change hands. "i hope it's a good change compared to what we had. this town people go through and go whats going on here."
