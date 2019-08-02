Speech to Text for Tax Refund For Back to School Shopping

it's hard to believe but á back to school season is almost here. and if you haven't started your shopping yet á it's probably on your toádo list. there's a way you can save hundreds of dollars on school supplies this year á and many people aren't even taking advantage of it. on the scene. kimt news three's maleeha kamal explains.xxx look live: when you go school supply shopping this year á make sure to save your receipts. that's because you'll see benefits when you file your minnesota income tax return. nat: "we've been shopping for three days and this is everything that we got." michelle anderson is taking her grandkids to target to get them ready to go back to class. lucas got so many items he could barley hold the bag. nats: "got crayons a pencil case." and ngelina says its been fun picking out the newest supplies ... but even with grandma there's still budget. angelina anderson "it's more like make sure its not a thousand dollars." notebooks, pens can really add up. but there is relief in sight. the minnesota's income tax features both a deduction and a refundable credit for educationá related expenses. the deduction allows parents to subtract from their taxable income up to $2,500 for qualifying expenses on behalf of each child in grades 7 to 12, and up to $1,625 for each child in grades k to 6.11 nat: "the target bill is while michelle won't be elligible for the tax credit á because her grandkids aren't considered her dependents when it comes to taxes á she still think it's a great idea. sot: it's a relief having any kind of money being taken off my tax bill. last year á more than 33á thousand families received the k through twelve education credit á saving an average of 244 dollars./// and in iowa