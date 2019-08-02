Clear
Sales Tax Free Weekend in Iowa

It's the annual sales tax free weekend in Iowa. The sale includes clothing and footwear.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 4:45 PM
Updated: Aug 2, 2019 4:45 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski

and in iowa á it's the annual sales tax free weekend. just in time for back to school shopping á the holiday runs through today and tomorrow á and includes clothing and footweará though there are some exceptions like jewelry and any special clothing for uses like athletic activity or protective usage. molly lamoreux (lamá oráoh) has two middle schoolers... and takes advantage of minnesota's year round no sales tax on clothing. she wouldn't mind seeing iowa implement something year round.xx "if we didn't have taxes on our clothes, then they won't be losing any sales throughout the year from north iowa residents who are willing to cross the border to go shopping, especially for the more expensive things when you're talking about tennis shoes. those can get very expensive." keep in mind that the exemption is only for shoes and clothing that are less than
Tracking a warm and sunny weekend
