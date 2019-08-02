Speech to Text for The latest on a 2-vehicle crash that killed 6 on I-90

have breaking news and continuing coverage to get to right away we've been following since overnight. we're learning from state police it was a wrongáway driver that caused a fatal 2 car crash... killing 6 people. thanks for watching middayái'm arielle harrison./// breaking news kimt was on scene overnight when the reports came in. these lights could be seen for miles along the interstate. joining us now from iá90 where this happened for what we know right now into the investigation is kimt news 3's jeremiah wilcox. that's right arielle... minnesota state police say three people in each vehicle died early this morning around 1á30 in the westbound lane here at iá 90. and so far in the investigation... it appears one of those drivers was going the wrong way... heading eastbound in the westbound lane. here's what iá90 looks like now. this is from kimt drone 3 taken about an hour ago and as you can see traffic is flowing freely... it was much different story earlier this morning. traffic was at a standstill in the westbound lanes as minnesota state police and a number of agencies worked the scene overnight. and while we still don't know exactly how this happened... we spoke to a man who lives near the crash site. he frequents the on and off ramps in this area and says he's seen a number of drivers get they could very easily slip into the eb oná ramp because they are side by side and it's very tricky. so again... we don't know how this happened... this is still an active investigation. i'm out here talking to people who drive on iá90. i'll share what i learn from the community coming up later on kimt news 3's first at four. reporting live in olmsted county jw kimt news 3. arielle./// we do have team coverage planned for our afternoon and evening newscasts on this horrific and tragic crash. you'll want to tune in for that on kimt news 3's first and four and in our evening newscasts. thank