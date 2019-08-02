Speech to Text for State Patrol: Three people in two vehicles killed in I-90 crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news breaking news this morning: we have an update to the fatal crash on iá90 overnight near eyota that killed six people. this happened at around 1:30 in the morning... and this is video from the scene. (and just about half an hour ago, the minnesota state patrol issued a preliminary report showing, one vehicle was traveling the wrong way in the west bound lanes, and hit another vehicle. here's a map to give you a better idea... it's just southwest of eyota, in between the "marion rest stop" and the highway 42 interchange. two vehicles were involved, and 3 people were in each. everyone was killed. investigators say, as of now, it's not clear which vehicle was going the wrong