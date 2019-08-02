Clear
Tracking A Few Clouds Today and a Warm Weekend

Tracking A Few Clouds Today and a Warm Weekend

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 7:26 AM
Updated: Aug 2, 2019 7:26 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... another mostly clear, calm, start and another risk for some morning fog. visibility may be impacted in some areas due to the fog this friday morning but it will be quickly burning off as the sun ascends over the horizon. a few more clouds will be allowed into the area today despite us still being under the influence of higher pressure centered over southeast wisconsin. this high will serve as a blocker for any rain that may come our way, keeping the activity to the south, west, and even a bit to the north of us this afternoon. where some of us (mainly east of iá35) will remain mostly sunny others will see more partly sunny skies á but all of us will stay dry and warm! temps will rise back above the seasonal norm and into the lower 80s with dew points breaking news
Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Tracking a warm and sunny weekend
