Speech to Text for Tracking A Few Clouds Today and a Warm Weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... another mostly clear, calm, start and another risk for some morning fog. visibility may be impacted in some areas due to the fog this friday morning but it will be quickly burning off as the sun ascends over the horizon. a few more clouds will be allowed into the area today despite us still being under the influence of higher pressure centered over southeast wisconsin. this high will serve as a blocker for any rain that may come our way, keeping the activity to the south, west, and even a bit to the north of us this afternoon. where some of us (mainly east of iá35) will remain mostly sunny others will see more partly sunny skies á but all of us will stay dry and warm! temps will rise back above the seasonal norm and into the lower 80s with dew points breaking news