6 people killed in I-90 crash

out of olmsted county. 6 people are dead from a crash on interstate 90 overnight. this happening in the westbound lane of the interstate at around 1:30 this morniing. this is in between the "marion rest area" and the highway 42 and county road 7 interchange. here's a look at the scene, involving 2 vehicles. authorities wouldn't let us get close because of their investigation. but driving up on iá90, you could see glowing emergency lights for miles! several agencies are working on this. mayo one, even flew in and landed on the interstate to transport victims. no word if there are any survivors. again, 6 people are dead, according to minnesota state patrol... and involved 2 vehicles. no other information is being released as several families have to learn what happened. thank