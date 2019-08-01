Clear

Stealing Steed

A horse is pinched in a burglary

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 11:21 PM
Updated: Aug 1, 2019 11:21 PM
Posted By: George Mallet

story is filed under the heading of only in florida. that's where a wouldábe burglar had an unlikely accompliceááá a horse. i'm not even kidding. she's a lot bigger than most burglars. (nats "okay, buddy. yeah, yeah, yeah. right here.") stillááá deputies were on her tail... trying to track down her partner in crime. (nats "we saw a guy on a security camera trespassing on some guy's property with this horse. we're not sure if the horse was stolen or if it actually belongs to him.") this guy, identified by deputies as lonnie maddox, was caught nearby. the sheriff's office says he broke into a florida home mid morning. mos says: "he brought a horse along with him. he then kinda wandered around the property, kinda looking into some things. he then entered a screenedáin porch." he had no luck there... so went to the back, where deputies say he broke a window and crawled in. nobody was home, but homeowner steve ferguson saw what was going on through his indoor surveillance camera and called 911. (phoner "i really didn't think the guy was going to break into the house. what, he had a getaway horse? maddox was arrested for breaking into private property. his equine accomplice didn't go far. (nats "let me the mare, angel, did not belong to the 52 year old maddox. she was stolen. still ahead on kimt news 3 at ten... stormteam 3 chief meteorologist chris nelson gives
