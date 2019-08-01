Speech to Text for Lime scooters officially in Rochester

scooters is now officially in rochester. starting today á people can rent out these scooters. kimt news 3's isabella basco took a spin on one and joins us live to tell us all about it á isabella? live katie and george... it's super easy. just download this app... scan a code and you are off to use a scooter for as long as your adventurous spirit desires! while i met lots of people including the mayor who are excited about bringing this transportatio n to the med city... some others are not as enthused.xxx <nats > in downtown rochester... i found four adventurous lime users... eager to hit the bustling sidewalks... neon green scooters in tow. "going through the city, it's just a way more interesting thing. it just livens it up." four young men using the transportatio n of the future. "i think they are way more fun than riding a bike, i don't have to do anything. i can just hit the trigger and just zoom around." i even found mayor kim norton riding around! now it was my turn! i'm gonna compare walking to riding a scooter and i'm going to time myself doing it. so all in all we have 46 seconds but i did stumble a lot and i did have trouble braking. jeez. got about a minute and two seconds. so obviously... there's some convenience to these scooters... but not all residents are excited about the new modes of transportatio n. "we have a frail and elderly patient base downtown that actually walk around and have walkers and wheelchairs. if you're gonna have the potential riding on the sidewalks, they could be seriously injured." the pilot program will be available from today until november 30th. all laws are the same for these scooters as they are for bikes. live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. after the pilot program... the city will collect data and send out a statement to other bike and scooter companies to find something permanent for rochester. /// developing story new developments in a lawsuit