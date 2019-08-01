Speech to Text for Sturgis could cause problems on I-90

around 113áthousand whether you hit the road on four wheels or two á you'll want to know about this potential hangup on iá90. motorcyle fanatics are hitting the road á heading to the sturgis motorcycle rally in south dakota. but travelers who are already hitting roadblocks on iá90 including pavement and bridge repairs á need to plan for slowdowns with more people á and harleys on the road. kimt news 3 talked to one motorcyclist who has some advice for motorists who might encounter a bike or two on "just keep an eye out for motorcycles, look out for headlights, single headlights, because all motorcycles have to have their headlights on." sturgis is happening from august 2nd through the 11th./// continuing coverage kimt