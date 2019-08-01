Clear

Sturgis could cause problems on I-90

The road is already torn up and drivers face backups daily.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: Aug 1, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

around 113áthousand whether you hit the road on four wheels or two á you'll want to know about this potential hangup on iá90. motorcyle fanatics are hitting the road á heading to the sturgis motorcycle rally in south dakota. but travelers who are already hitting roadblocks on iá90 including pavement and bridge repairs á need to plan for slowdowns with more people á and harleys on the road. kimt news 3 talked to one motorcyclist who has some advice for motorists who might encounter a bike or two on "just keep an eye out for motorcycles, look out for headlights, single headlights, because all motorcycles have to have their headlights on." sturgis is happening from august 2nd through the 11th./// continuing coverage kimt
Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Latest Video

Lime scooters officially in Rochester

Sturgis could cause problems on I-90

Seatbelts on Iowa Buses

Banks looking out for you

Sheriff gets an upped salary

Nelson makes lemonade

Newman advances to state finals

Cresco Fire Department gets new rescue boat

Deer hunting licenses on sale today.

August Volunteer of the Month

