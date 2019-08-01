Speech to Text for Seatbelts on Iowa Buses

exhumed in the iowa state board of education is making a bold step towards improving student safety. lap and shoulder belts will be required on all new school busses starting on october second. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in mason city with what people think of the move. nick? live in just a few weeks, kids will be back to school here at harding elementary. and when they are á some of the busses they take could be equipped with lap and shoulder belts. and i'm finding out that extra safety feature could drive up the costs of transportatio n.xxx according to the national association of pupil transportatio n, adding seatbelts to busses could tack on an extra 7 to 10á thousand dollars to the price of a school bus. the sticker price for a school bus runs anywhere from 80 to 120á thousand dollars as it is. mason city resident tim paulsen doesn't think the extra cost is a big deal. "you can't put a price on safety. especially with children. it's not a bad thing. it obviously should use some discussion." while bus crashes are the most obvious reason to have kids buckled up, paulsen thinks it could help with rowdy behavior. "all kinds of kids, i know, are up jumping around and it might keep them a little more down and a little more safe." everone we talked to seems to be in favor of adding seat belts to school busses. even the kids who might end up riding in one. "i think it would be a lot safer since i've heard one of my friends has been in a school bus crash, multiple times and no one's gotten hurt though, existing school busses will not have to get new seatbelts installed á the new rules apply only to busses manufactured on or after october 2nd live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// thank you nick. and kimt news 3 wanted to know what (you á the viewer á think of the new law. so we took to facebook. at last check á 777 people voted in our social media poll. we asked if you're in favor of seat belts on school buses... 75 percent of voters said yes á they're in favor. that leaves just under 2á hundred people voting no.///