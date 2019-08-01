Clear

Banks looking out for you

After a recent data breach, banks are stepping up security.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019
Updated: Aug 1, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

this week á capital one announced over 100á million customers personal data was exposed in one of the largest data breaches ever. now á we're learning one area bank is looking to be more secure. at first security branches in north iowa á they're taking security to another level with their interactive teller machine á which has customers talk with a live teller at their main charles city officeá during regular business hours. allegra knudson (kiá nudeáson) is a first security customer... and feels the iá tám is safer than a standard aátá m.xxx "it's a lot easier to hack someone if you are... where no one can see that it's not you." to protect yourself moving forward á experts recommend monitoring your credit report á and sign up for a credit monitoring service such as life lock or credit karma./// you've heard of robbers using
Tracking more nice weather
