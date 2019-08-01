Speech to Text for Sheriff gets an upped salary

developing story new developments in a lawsuit á filed by an area sheriff. that's right á kimt news 3 has learned freeborn county sheriff kurt freitag (fryátag) has won his legal battle. back in may we told you sheriff freitag was filing for a salary increase through the courts. at that time á he was making just over 97á thousand dollars a year á which is just over 20á thousand dollars less than an average area the size of freeborn county. new tonight... sheriff freitag (fryátag) tells kimt á the courts have ruled in his listening to the testimony from the counnty admin and hr director and three of the commisioners, i'm not surprised by the decision.i think that our commissioners have to due our due dilligence when setting the salary for the electeds. frytag says his salary á which is (average á is now around 113áthousand