Newman advances to state finals

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 8:57 PM
Updated: Aug 1, 2019 8:57 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Newman advances to state finals

was there and joins us now from studio three. studio 3 good news indeed á i probably sound like a broken record by now á but the knights are looking to clinch their third state title. and they got one step closer with don bosco in the semis. josh fitzgerald got the knights going early with a well hit ball to left center for a triple. and keep hitting to where they can't field it á merritt mccardle á to the gap once again to score the knights first run. on the defensive end á evan paulus with another phenomenal day on the mound á five strike outs á only giving up one walk and three hits. but it was fitzgerald who had the outstanding performance á four for four á with three rá bái's á two triples and a double á paving the way to a 10á zero win in five innings.xxx it's a relief you know the semifinal game i would say is probably the most nerve wracking one of the three games. every year we know the semifinal game áthat's the big game. we know the championship it looks like it's the bigger game but it actually comes in the semifinal game. coming up tonight
