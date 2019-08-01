Speech to Text for Cresco Fire Department gets new rescue boat

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

if you're planning to paddle on the upper iowa river in northeast iowa á the iowa departments of transportatio n and natural resources is urging you to be careful. a log jam is causing treacherous conditions in winneshiek county. that's requiring countless river rescues. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is showing us the latest addition to the cresco community fire department's fleet. "we've just seen an increase in river traffic and we've had more calls in the last 5 years also and we've always had to call decorah fire to come up and help us, well they're busier too with their own territory." assistant fire chief chuck reicks and firefighter annette trachta are on the committee that evaluates the cresco community fire department's needs. "with the surrounding communities we have that don't have a boat, we felt that if we could get one to help just our situation and the surrounding community." cresco fád consulted with the decorah fire department when deciding to purchase this inflatable rescue boat. "they said their stuff worked absolutely great so we just kind of went with their advice and kind of got the same stuff they did." the new boat is specially designed for the types of waterways in the cresco area like the upper iowa river and the turkey river like vernon springs in cresco. the boat can handle larger bodies of water such as lakes as well. it took its maiden voyage at vernon springs last night for training... fire chief neal stapelkamp says it went well. "the need is growing rapidly in our area with the bodies of water being the upper iowa and the turkey river real close to cresco in fact and our group just felt it a need to support and enhance our rescue services" the next time someone is in distress in howard county area waters á the boat is ready to go. "time matters in emergency situations and now we'll be able to respond in a very timely manner." in cresco annalise johnson kimt news 3. the cresco community fire department also purchased new self contained breathing apparatuses with thermal imaging to help them with search and rescue missions... and work is being completed on a new á large storage and training building.