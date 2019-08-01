Clear
Deer hunting licenses on sale today.

The MN DNR is making changes to manage CWD.

it's still a few months before you can take your aim á but hunting licenses for this year's minnesota deer season go on sale today. as the season gets closer á ralph hettig at wild goose sports in rochester expects to see more customers coming in looking for new gear. the minnesota dnr is making some changes this year in hopes of curbing the spread of chronic wasting diseases to prepare for the season á hettig recommends getting familiar with your gun and always staying safe. make sure your guns unloaded before you pack it away and transport it. i've had two friends of mine that shot each other not each other but they shot themselves or someone because they didn't pay attention on our website at kimt dot com á we'll have a link to where you can view those regulation changes and contact information to purchase your license. find this story under local news.
