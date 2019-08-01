Speech to Text for Growing Businesses in Rochester

we say this a dozen times each week: the medácity is booming. the destination medical center board and city leaders want to make the city a place where entrepreneurs hip thrives. today dámác and mayo clinic held the third annual "investor & innovator forum" káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live downtown after covering the event. jeremiah? george the forum was all about sharing ideas for entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. it was focused on technology. the room was filled with businesses young and old all eager to grow. vo:a packed room of entreperneurs looking to grow their businesses. sot: find out where the support lies in the community and how chill rx might be able to compliement what's already here. vo:stephanie vetter is an entrepreneur representing chill ráx. she's looking to bring cryotherapy to the medá city... freezing temperatures to treat a variety of issues. sot: reduce inflammation relating to injuries so joint injuries and deep tissue injuries. vo:she hopes to tap into the growing market. organizer christopher melsha says investors see a bright future for our area. sot: rochester and southeast minnesota generally has great energy and great potential so we're excited about being apart of that. vo:the annual meet up looks to connect the next great company with investors... and also get advice from already thriving companies. sot: experienced entrepreneurs who have been through it and been sucessful in building entreperneurs were also able to tour parts of the city to get a first hand look at vibrant rochester. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3 thank you jeremiah. and jeremiah got some tips if you