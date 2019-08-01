Clear
Affordable Housing Issues in Albert Lea

Affordable housing issues are impacting Albert Lea. Today the Albert Lea housing and redevelopment authority, known as the HRA has a new executive who says she can make a difference.

it's an issue that's impacting multiple communitesá affordable housing. today the albert lea housing and redevelopment authority á known as the há ráa á has a new executive director who says she can make a difference. jeanne leick (like) is the new director. before this she worked for 10 years as the executive director for a public housing facility in nebraska. she says albert lea already feels like home and she can't wait to address items like affordable housing.xxx i would focus on collaboration with other agencies. possibly with the developers in the community to build affordable housing and possibly a crown project, owner occupied rehab projects. leick says she plans to
Affordable Housing Issues in Albert Lea

