Iowa Farmer Meetings

From tariffs to a new farm bill, there's a lot going on in agriculture right now. Iowa State University is hosting meetings with farmers across the state.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 5:08 PM
Updated: Aug 1, 2019 5:08 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski

Speech to Text for Iowa Farmer Meetings

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

from tariffs á to a new farm bill á there's a lot going on in agriculture right now. iowa state university is hosting meetings with farmers across the state á including in our area. this meeting was held this morning in northwood. with the trade disputes between the uá s and china involving products like corn and pork á dennis johnson with the worth county extension office says if trading slows or halts á it may be hard to find a country that buys as much as "to try to replace them, it will be complicated. there probably will need a few countries here and there, and a few countries here and there, that probably will step up and maybe purchase more products from us and ag commodities from us. but i think it's a big void to fill, and i'm not sure we're going to find enough countries to really fill that demand that was there from china." for farmers that have been affected by the tariffs á the uásádáa has started accepting applications for financial aid.///
