Ice Funding

most controversial topics right now á immigration. the freeborn county adult detention center in albert lea is home to an ice facility á where immigration detainees are held. now á the facility is seeing fewer inmates á leading to decreased revenue issues á and funding issues. kimt news three's maleeha kamal joins us live at the detention center to explain á maleeha?xxx raquel á last year the county recieved 3.6 million dollars from ice. but because there is no set contract for a fixed number of beds á this year that figure has gone down to 2.4 million dollars. and both the county commissioners and the sheriff would like to see a contract á but they could run into some roadblocks.xx x "we just want them to pay their fair share." freeborn county adminstrator tom jensen says the county is 800á thousand dollars in the hole when iti comes to their agreement with ice. in 2009 the county ratified their iniatal agreement á meaning they would house ice detainees for a fee. but as they start to plan for the upcoming years they say the numbers just dont add up. "we get $96 and it cost us a $120." the county is then responsible for making up the difference á footing the bill for a service they don't have to provide. "they are looking at that way. i'm looking at with our hard numbers." freeborn county sheriff kurt freitag says thats not the case. he says the county isnt (losing money á they're just not making as much as anticipated. at ice's other minnesota facility in sherburne county á they a contract and they pay for 300 beds whether they are used or not. freeborn county does (not have that kind of contract. "what i would like to see.i would like to see a contract with imigrantion that guartnees the number of beds. and guartnees the rate and that gives me a very hard number that i know that the sheriffs knows that my finance director know so that we can budget exactly for that." why jensen and the sheriff don't see eye to eye on numbers they are on the same page as what they would like to see moving forward... and the sheriff agrees. he says he plans to circle back with ice and come up with a new agreement or contract. ..but he hopes that the commissioner will think twice before making any decisions. the jail houses anywhere from 60á95 ice detainees at any given time. live in albert lea, maleeha kamal, kimt news three./// thank you maleeha. the board of commissioners is evaluating the situation and will be deciding how to