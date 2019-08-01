Speech to Text for Hands Free Law In Effect Today

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are drivers ready for this big change? kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox is finding out. he joins us now live in rochester á jeremiah?xxx raquel if they aren't ready... well you better get ready... the handsáfree law is (now in effect. that means ditching this... when behind the vo: a push for drivers to stay focused on the road. sot: we're moving in a good direction in terms of distracted driving and keeping people safe behind the wheel. vo:lindsay slama is excited for the new law to take effect. starting todayá drivers can not hold phones in their hand while behind the wheel. it's also illegal to video call or stream á snapchat á read texts á or use nonánavigation apps while driving. a law slama thinks is necessary. sot: i've been caught behind people who are sitting looking at their phone and get a green light aren't aware that it's our turn to proceed through the intersection and it gets tough to deal with sometimes. vo:officersare busy patrolling the streets looking for distracted drivers. officers say the law is in the books now... there's no grace period. sot: if you get stop you can get a ticket immediately lets say you're stopped at a stop light and decide to make a call or even lookdown at your phone. well... officers i spoke with today say that's against the law too and you can get a ticket. they're out looking for drivers who are swerving and looking down at their phone. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3./// thank you jeremiah, if you do get a ticket the first is 50á dollars and can go up