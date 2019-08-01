Clear

PostSecret Founder visits Rochester

Frank Warren of PostSecret speaks to a full house at the Mayo Civic Center on Wednesday

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 7:33 AM
Updated: Aug 1, 2019 7:33 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs

Speech to Text for PostSecret Founder visits Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

them on a postcard and mail them to someone you don't know? that's exactly what millions of people are doing with frank warren á the founder of the postsecret project. . kimt news 3's isabella basco explains. hundreds of people turning out to watch frank warren á the founder the postsecret project. it's where people share their darkest secrets on postcards to frank warren. the project has a website where you can see new secrets every sunday and the facebook page has more than a million likes. "in a lot of ways people carry these secrets not knowing they are really kind of trivial, that so many other people have something similar, but they think they are alone." some secrets are memorable. "i got a postcard once made out of a starbucks cup, the person wrote their secret on the still
Mason City
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Tracking more nice weather
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

PostSecret Founder visits Rochester

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: When does Fall officially begin?

Image

Patriots win state title

Image

Honkers defeat Larks

Image

SAW: Newman's Evan Paulus

Image

Conflict between Alden School and parents ends in family's favor

Image

Debate watch party

Image

Taking a spin in a distracted driving simulator

Image

Gatehouse visits the River City

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/31

Community Events