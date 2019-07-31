Speech to Text for Patriots win state title

an adult softball team out of mason city took care of business this past weekend winning the usa/asa class e state championship. the patriots won all five games with scores of 13á2, 11á7, 24á9, 12á10, and 6á5. they'll play in the champioinshop series in des moines on august 10th and 11th á if they finish in the top eight á they'll move on to nationals in septemeber.////