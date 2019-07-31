Clear

Honkers defeat Larks

Honkers defeat Larks

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 10:54 PM
Updated: Jul 31, 2019 10:54 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

and has our highlights. well guys á they had the bats going early á but it was much of a defensive masterpiece as it was an offensive one as the honkers played host to the bismark larks. clay woeste grounds this one up the middle and here's a top ten play for you á a sixá fouráthree double play á with the crawl and the toss from the glove. evan berkey would try to reignite the offense á and this one goes back to the fence á 310 down the left field line á but damon lux makes the steal. then the honkers give up a wild pitch á allowing a run to score. but it wouldn't matter anyways á honkers win 10 to two. this week's
