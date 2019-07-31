Speech to Text for SAW: Newman's Evan Paulus

every week we highlight a local studentá athlete owho excels on and off the field. káiámát news three á sports director á kaleb gillock á joins us now for the introduction of this week's star. katie and george á this week's sáaáw as we like to call them has been at the forefront of his team's success á and hopes to help punch his team out of the seni's and into the state title game tomorrow. káiámát news three sports á zach gilleland has our story.xxx i think every single start until this year i walked the very first batter i faced. if there's anything newman catholic's evan paulus learned in the state tournament á it's how to bounce back. if you get amped up in the first things can go bad really really quick so that's probably the biggest thing i took away from the years past. the past is the past. you can dwell on it or you can learn from it. i knew this year i needed to calm down, throw strikes and throw like i have all year that mentality served well in the class a quarterfinal game. the senior was cool and collective... and his stuff (k montage) missed plenty of bats. 11 k's and a near complete game from paulus and the knights are in the semifinals once more. he's pitched in two state title games and won two state titles for us and gets an opening round win here today. at the plate he's one of the best hitters in the state hopefully we have him for two more games that's for sure. the journey for another state championship continues for the knights thursday. if anything is certain, expereience is on newman's side. we've played here so much that anything can happen so we just got to keep battling and even if it's a one run ball game in the last inning we're confident that we can come out with a win.