Speech to Text for Conflict between Alden School and parents ends in family's favor

those stories are just ahead á but new tonight at ten á a family at odds with their daughter's school á over an unwanted diploma. new at ten kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is here to explain the complaint... what led up to it á and what's next. brooke?/// katie á george á it all started when alexa newman was getting ready to graduate from aldená conger high school. alexa has special needs á and she told her mom and special education teacher she didn't feel ready to graduate. that's when her family started to look at their options á but hit an apparent roadblock right away.xxx "we all said oh that would be perfect alexa, that would be great that would give you 3 more years of developing life skills and some work skills." she's talking about an 18 to 21 yearáold program in albert lea. but several days later, the newmans got this email from the special education teacher at aldenáconger á saying that program isn't in their cooperative group á and alexa could graduate from aldenáconger and then enroll in the albert lea program the teacher adds á delaying graduationg would merely delay the inevitable with alexa's anxiety. "luckily for us, the vocational rehab girl was also cc'd on that email so she called me right away and said, amy if alexa graduates and gets her diploma, she is done with special education services." the newmans had a conciliation meeting with organizations including the district and their daughter's special education program. they came to an agreement. "they agreed that she wouldn't graduate, that she would walk with her peers but wouldn't receive a diploma. and then they said that they all of the sudden provide 18á21 services for her in alden." but the school wasn't able to tell the newmans how many children were in this program... or really anything about it. and there were other issues with aldená conger's special education program: the newmans weren't being updated on alexa's progress, and learned alexa's subsitute teacher had an expired license. "we decided pretty much right away when they said theyd create a program for her that we've already been through enough with the school and we didn't want her to be in a program by herself." so they moved forward with albert lea's program. the newmans filed a state complaint which came back with these results... the district failed to ensure the subsitute teacher was aware of their responsibilitie s, and that they had hired an individual with an expired teaching license. the district also failed to include transition services for alexa and instead planned to graduate her making her ineligible for free public education. "if at one point they wouldve said gosh we really dropped the ball here were so sorry somehow ewe didnt offer the services that alexa is entitled to, we're so sorry. but that wasn't the case. we have been treated with disrespect." but they say the fight and the months that have passed are all worth it. "filing the state complaint didn't change anything for us, we have to enroll alexa into the program. but we sure hope it'll change things for the kids coming up and that they'll get the services they're the district's special education director has until august 15th to figure out training needs within the district á and will be required to train special education staff members further. i did reach out to aldená conger's superintenden t for comment á but have yet to hear back./// thank you brooke. and that training she mentioned has to happen by november 1st. the newmans say anyone facing similar struggles is welcome to reach out á as they hope to help other families in the future./// do