Debate watch party

People in Ventura are watching the democratic hopefuls.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Jul 31, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Debate watch party

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

campaign 2020 kimt news 3 continues to be your hub for everything campaing 20á20. together, last night and tonight have become known as the motown showdown. more presidential hopefuls were on stage in detroit for night two. a group of democratic voters in ventura enjoyed drinks and snacks while watching the candidates mix it up. most of the folks at the party were biden supporters á the former vice president has a substantial lead iowa. they wanted to hear what he had to say about the issues. host anna jones thinks biden's years in washington would be an we need somebody with experience back in washington that knows how to 'work it' in a general way of putting it, because he knows how washington works its self and we're going to need that after this past election. jones also belives biden will work well with our allies in europe and across the world. tonight the former vice president continues to hold a significant lead in iowa polls over kamala harris, elizabeth warren and bernie a daycare in rochester
