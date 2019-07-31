Speech to Text for Taking a spin in a distracted driving simulator

in less than 2 hours á a handful of new laws take effect in minnesota. by far the most talked about .. the handsá free law. forcing you to put down the cell phone á and instead, put your hands on the wheel or you'll be fined. katie á you were able to use a distracted driving simulator this afternoon... are your driving skills á as topánotch as you may have suspected? george á you know me well enough to say i'm a bit stubborn... impatient behind the wheel and will be the first to admit it's not me... it's (other drivers. but if i'm being honest... i had no idea just how bad my driving skills are á while texting. xxx < three á two... even one second is all it takes for devastation to unfold. (nat) "taking your eyes off the road to look down at the phone for five seconds or less is like driving the length of a football field blindfolded. " i decided to hop in the drivers seat... (nats) to give the distracted driving simulator a spin around the 'ol block. it looks and feels like a video game... (nat) but its message is faráreaching. "statistics have shown that approximately 23ápercent of crashes are caused by some form of inattentive driving." "a female was talking on her cell phone, failing to pay attention and ran a red light. she hit a cement truck and killed herself." it wasn't long before i was swerving... and ran a stop sign. texting and gps navigation isn't the only form of distracted driving... "eating, drinking, pets, children. either reaching for something that is on the seat next to you or has fallen on the floor." by the time the simlulation ended... i had the police on my tail. (nat) "inattentive driving and specifically texting and looking at your phone can be like .08 the new legislation isn't a gaurantee that no more lives will be taken from distracted driving... but it (is a step in the right direction. emanuel tells me 12 of 15 states that have already implemented the handsáfree law have seen a 15ápercent decrease in traffic fatalities. /// thanks, katie. if you're curious about trying your hand at the simulator... we have information abouot how you can do that online. head to kimt dot com and look for this story under the local news tab.