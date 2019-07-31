Speech to Text for Gatehouse visits the River City

last 11 days not seeing rain. george and katie á earlier this afternoon á representative s from gatehouse and city leaders went on a short walking tour of the southbridge mall parking lot. this is where the 'music man square hotel and conference center' will be built. xxx during the walking tour, developers and city leaders discussed some last minute details of the project, which will involve moving a sewer line. "we're confirming that we're all on the same page, it's kind of the measure twice, cut once. once the sewer is in that's going to be where we're going to be." david rachie works for gatehouse, the company that will be developing the music man square hotel and conference center. he says a project of this size is not without challenges. "we're putting a skywalk across from music man square. so, that has a lot of complexity, we have two buildings that we have to join together. we have to deal with the highway department, make sure that we do it in a way that they believe is safe and the way it's going to go, we also have to make it look good." gatehouse has developed hotels across the countries, in cities like los angeles, dallas, and san francisco. rachie says mason city's new hotel will be a point of pride in the river city. "i think they're going to be very proud of it, to be honest with you. it's going to be a beautiful project, it will look great. it will have a great entry way into the city because if you're coming in from the south, you're going to come in underneath some of the work on the hotel infrastructur e will begin in september. mason city mayor bill schickel says he would like to break ground as soon as possible. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// thanks nick á the new hotel will have around 1á hundred guest rooms and the convention center will hold 7áhundred people./// campaign