Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/31

Nelson's Forecast will continue to bring nice weather

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 9:05 PM
Updated: Jul 31, 2019 9:05 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

for residents á next./// weather: when the clouds move back in and the rain returns in your full stormteam 3 forecast is coming up next. i'm joined now by kimt stormteam three chief meteorologist chris nelson. chris will these cool temps stick around?/// a slow stream of moisture will be ushered into the area with climbing dew points into the muggier territory. this won't mean chances of rain or storms necessarily, however, you'll notice it each day getting a little more sticky. along with this trend, temps will climb back above average through the end of the week and weekend into the 80s. expect a mix of sun and clouds with diurnal clouds driven from daytime heating. nights may see patchy fog depending upon if the winds can lighten up enough. high pressure, which is dominating our region now, will crawl to the southeast over the weekend opening the door for a cold front early next week and the potential for storms. until then, it will be rather quiet in the rain department with 10 of the last 11 days not seeing rain. tonight: partly cloudy lows: upper 50s winds: e 5á10 mph tomorrow: mostly sunny highs: low 80s winds: s 5á10 tomorrow night: mainly
Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Here we go with more nice weather conditions
