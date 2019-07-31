Speech to Text for Explosion leaves two injured

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news out of britt á where an explosion rattled a business á leaving two people injured. according to the hancock county sheriff's department á an explosion was reported at miller and sons golf carts on james avenue just south of town around 9 this morning. two people were transported to the hospital á and the extent of injuries is not yet known. we reached out to miller and sons for comment á but have declined so far. kylee riser heard a loud boom from just a couple houses away.xxx "i just woke up to a really loud noise. i didn't know it was coming from over there. we heard sirens just going back and forth." the fire marshal's office has been called in to help with the investigation.///