Speech to Text for Staying Hands Free Can Be a Challenge

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

continuing coverage of minnesota's new handsáfree law. starting tomorrow á drivers will not be allowed to hold phones in their hand while behind the wheel. it will also be illegal to video call or stream á snapchat á read texts á or use nonánavigation apps while driving... but some people may have trouble leaving their devices alone. researchers from the university of london found smartphone addiction aligns with common addiction symptoms including loss of control and withdrawal symptoms. udu ovraiti (oá do overáatátee) says he doesn't have that problem behind the wheel. he already puts his phone away when he's on the road. xxx sometimes i train myself to put my phone on air plane mode to block out any wifi or anything when i'm driving. the new minnesota law allows drivers to use their cell phones to: make phone calls á listen to music or podcasts and get directions but only by voice commands or singleátouch activation without holding the phone.///