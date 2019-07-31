Clear

Police Assisted Recovery Program

PAR is not an amnesty program, but it helps those with substance abuse problems

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 5:57 PM
Updated: Jul 31, 2019 5:57 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

substance abuse is a nationwide scourge and rochester is no exception. in the past five years á 137 people have died in rochester and olmsted county of drug overdoses. to combat this... the rochester police department is implementing a new initative called the police assisted recovery program. instead of arresting people with substance abuse problems... the police department will lead them to treatment and recovery programs. captain john sherwin says this unique approach to ending substance abuse is already working. "so far, the program is working, we've had two individuals who have decided to change their lives and place into temporary housing, have qualified for public assistance for treatment and actually off to treatment." the p.a.r. program is not an amnesty program... but the olmsted county attorney's office wil not proesecute par participants who turn over their narcotics and paraphernalia.//
