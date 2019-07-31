Speech to Text for Record-breaking meth bust

residents are behind bars and facing federal charges after police seized a record breaking amount of meth. olmsted county investigators say they recovered nearly 18á thousand dollars and 55 pounds of methamphetami ne from steven lindquist and tiffany gauthier. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live in southwest rochester where law enforcement are putting the pieces together á jeremiah? xxx authorities say it's one of the biggest drug busts in southeast minnesota history. 55 pounds of meth is now off the streets here in rochester. i'm learning the potential impact that could have on this community. xxx vo:meth, hot sealed from mexico ended up here in rochester bound for distribution. sot: this is a lot of meth that could be broken down and sold to a lot of people vo:multiple agencies including the olmsted county sheriff and members of the southeast minnestoa violent crime enforcement team have indicted steven lindquist and tiffany gauthier on federal charges of possession and distributing meth. sot: they were going to make money until it got intercepted. nat: bags hitting ground. reporter: to put it in perspective that is the equivilant of these five and a half ten pound bags of seed fertiziler. vo:the street value is around 300áthousand dollars. authorities believe the two defendants are distributors to a larger drug organization. sot: drugs are all over our town and all over our streets. vo:tiffany hunsley is the founder and executive director at recovery is happening. she knows first hand how dangerous meth can be. sot: well im actually in recovery from meth addiction in 2004 i was arrested for manufacturing methamphaime. vo:she's glad to see pounds meth off the streets. sot: the state uás attorney says lindquist and gauthier conspired to deal meth in southeast minnesota dating back late last year until this may. but both are now behind bars and are awating trail. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news three./// thank you jeremiah. more people could be involved... authorities say this is an ongoing investigation./// substance