Speech to Text for Albert Lea Disaster Declaration

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're enjoying beautiful weather this week á but that hasn't been the case for much of this season. strong storms ripped through our area less than two weeks ago á leaving a path of destruction. now á freeborn county leaders are declaring a state of emergency albert lea á where there is still a lot of cleaning up to do. kimt news three's maleeha kamal shows us what this declaration means for those who are still dealing with the storm's aftermath.xxx look live: let me just lay this out there for you. the storm impacted the entire county but the city of albert lea got the brunt of the damage. its been almost two weeks since high winds rushed through here but folks in the area are still picking up the pieces. here's how the story has affected one home owner. nats: on this side the branches were cleared up to the top of peak up there. "i had two great big branches come off of there and hit the porch up there and the wind picked them up and threw them off to the side and hit the power line." the strong storms from earlier this month are over á the reminders are everywhere for bud deal. he's lived in this house for 20 years and has never seen mother nature's fury quite like this before. bud deal sot: "no i wasn't scared i was just in aww of natures power." the winds clocked through the area at around 60á70 miles per hour... and the damage was noticeable across the city. "the storm ripped through albert lea the power company had numerous reports of power outage and they had twleve power poles that were destroyed along with 4 transmitters." rich says the damage was so bad that it totaled in the hundreds of thousands and is stretching the county's resources thin. this prompted his agency and reach out to the state for help. "we sent our pleminary damage assesment up to the state." to meet the requirement of state funding there has to be at least 60á thousand dollars worth of damage which hall says they've easily met. some comfort for those like bud á who are still dealing with the aftermath. "help is always needed when you have a storm like this." look live: the state is expected to visit the area and community leaders in the upcoming weeks. halll with this declaration á the state is expected to covers 75 percent of the damage costs. the other 25 percent will be covered (locally.///