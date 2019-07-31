Speech to Text for Freeborn County Fairground Safety

it's an absoultely beautiful day for the fairs that are underway in our area á in mitchell and freeborn counties. while the fair is a fun time for the whole family á it can also be dangerous. you may remember last year at the freeborn county fair in albert lea á there was a report of an attempted abduction of a twelve year old girl. so we want to know á what's being done to make sure everyone is safe this year. sheriff kurt freitag tells us they take security very seriously. in fact á they're even adding a new resource. it's an app called code red á and will send people an alert in an emergency situation. vicki legried has been visiting the far since she was a kid and says times have change. this year she brought her grand daughters and says she knows she can't keep up with them so she made sure to give them a talk on safety and security before heading out to the festivities. "we explained to them that last year there was an attempted abuduction. we explained that you can't be alone. you have to have at least one or two of your friends with you at all times." the app is free and can be dowloaded onto you phone. not only will it give you updates on the when