2 injured in Hancock County explosion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

need to take you to the scene of breaking news... where there's been an explosion at a north iowa business. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is there live now at the business which is miller and sons golf cars.... which is just west of the hancock county fair grounds. alex what's going on there?/// two people were injured wednesday after an apparent explosion at miller and sons golf cars. authorities said the call was received at 9:10 a.m. and two people were hurt. the state fire marshal is assisting in the investigation along with the britt police and fire and the hancock county sheriff's office. i'll stay on scene and have updates both on air and online. reporting live thanks alex. as he said he's gonna stay on scene there and work to learn more. you'll want to tune in to kimt news 3's first at 4 for an update then as this is a developing story.///