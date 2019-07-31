Clear

New MN law targets e-cigarettes

If it says don't smoke, don't vape either

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 7:56 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

a new law taking effect (tomorrow in minnesota is targeting tobacco... and the popular trend of eá cigarettes or vaping. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live with what the new rules are and what people have to say about them annalisa? tyler, arielle... starting thursday most laws for cigarettes, will now also apply to eá cigarettes or vaping. so pretty soon, if you see a sign like this, that means no vaping too. the law aims to reduce the impact of second hand nicotine that can come from eácigarettes... and the spread of harmful chemicals they contain like nickel, lead, and tin. the state hopes the new law shows people, especially youth, these relatively new devices are (not a healthy behavior. people we talked to on and off camera say they're ready for the restrictions... some even saying they're overdue. i don't mind if people do it, outside and if that's your choice, your habbit, i don't mind that. but i would like a place where i can get away from it if i wanted to. if it has to do with smoking, it should be subject ot eh same laws. whether, it's old fashion cigarettes or new more modern eá cigarettes. so i'm glad this new law is being implemented. again á the new law will make using a vape like this illegal to use in workplaces, indoor public places, and anywhere you again, this law will go into effect tomorrow along with several others. for more iná depth information on them, go to our website, kimt.com. effect tomorrow along with several others. for
