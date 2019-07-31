Speech to Text for Fake calls about fake warrants

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new on db fake calls, claiming fake warrants! that's the newest trend of calls trying to trick people in our area. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live with the warning from authorities annalisa? tyler, arielle á the sheriff's office says they were tipped off to this recent round of fake callers... when a man walked in here, at the government's center and asked if his mom had a warrant. when deputies said no... they found out a caller claiming to be a deputy told the woman she had a warrant for an arrest and needed to pay money. the recent round of callers trying to trick community members is an unwelcome, broken record to the it's frustrating and it's tiresome. and with the amount of information that the sheriff's office, the police department, and you guys put out about the scams that go out about warrants is bothersome. they can always call the sheriff's office to find out if they have a warrant. the sheriff's office says certain people like the elderly are (not being targeted... the calls can come to anyone. now there is an important distinction to make. the sheriff's office (does call people to let them know about a warrant, and will even suggest bringing bail money for when they turn themselves in. but( they will never ask for money orders or money in the form of gift cards that is just one way to make sure you are not getting tricked. live in rochester, coming up in about 20 minutes we'll tell you what you (should do if you are concerned you may have a warrant... and other ways to avoid falling for the fake calls.