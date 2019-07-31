Clear

Tracking A Few Clouds for Wednesday

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 7:25 AM
Updated: Jul 31, 2019 7:52 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... i'm tracking plenty more sunshine for the majority of us today with a few having to deal with a bit more of the suná cloud mixture. with rain activity attempting to push in from the west cloud cover may build west of iá 35 through the day while simultaneously battling remaining dry air and breaking apart. no doubt, we'll all be getting sunshine today, just some more than others. fog will also be an issue, especially during the morning hours both today and tomorrow. calm winds and clear skies will welcome back the perfect conditions for developing summer fog. luckily, a lot of this will burn off fast thanks to rising temps. air returning from the south will have us back in the 80s (and much closer to the seasonal norm) for the first week of august. today: am fog/mix of sun & clouds highs: upper 70s winds: se 3á6 mph tonight: mostly clear lows: upper 50s thanks sara.
Mason City
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Tracking a very nice summer week
