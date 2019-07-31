Speech to Text for Tracking A Few Clouds for Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... i'm tracking plenty more sunshine for the majority of us today with a few having to deal with a bit more of the suná cloud mixture. with rain activity attempting to push in from the west cloud cover may build west of iá 35 through the day while simultaneously battling remaining dry air and breaking apart. no doubt, we'll all be getting sunshine today, just some more than others. fog will also be an issue, especially during the morning hours both today and tomorrow. calm winds and clear skies will welcome back the perfect conditions for developing summer fog. luckily, a lot of this will burn off fast thanks to rising temps. air returning from the south will have us back in the 80s (and much closer to the seasonal norm) for the first week of august. today: am fog/mix of sun & clouds highs: upper 70s winds: se 3á6 mph tonight: mostly clear lows: upper 50s thanks sara.