Speech to Text for Former Mohawk assistant coach Ed Lenius passes away

sad news coming from mason city, former longtime school teacher and mohawks assistant football coach ed lenius died on sunday. the former coach was a part of legendary head coach barry alvarez's staff, helping lead the team to a state championship in 1978, and was a stalwart offensive line coach.//