Former Mohawk assistant coach Ed Lenius passes away

The longtime coach won a state championship with Mason City in 1978.

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 11:07 PM
Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:07 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

sad news coming from mason city, former longtime school teacher and mohawks assistant football coach ed lenius died on sunday. the former coach was a part of legendary head coach barry alvarez's staff, helping lead the team to a state championship in 1978, and was a stalwart offensive line coach.//
