Speech to Text for RCTC names Jones as head baseball coach

a new face to its baseball program, clark jones was tabbed as the new head coach, replacing steve hucke, who stepped down after last season. jones has had stopps all around the game, coaching at ohio university, rctc a decade ago, and is the allátime leader in wins at elmhurst college. in addition to that, jones served as an associate scout in the new york yankees and arizona diamondbacks