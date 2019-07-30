Clear

RCTC names Jones as head baseball coach

Jones returns to RCTC, where he was previously an assistant coach.

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 11:03 PM
Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:03 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

a new face to its baseball program, clark jones was tabbed as the new head coach, replacing steve hucke, who stepped down after last season. jones has had stopps all around the game, coaching at ohio university, rctc a decade ago, and is the allátime leader in wins at elmhurst college. in addition to that, jones served as an associate scout in the new york yankees and arizona diamondbacks
