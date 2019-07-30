Clear

Honkers split doubleheader, defeat Larks in game two

Pitching led the way for Rochester.

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 11:01 PM
Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:01 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

now it's time for game two. top of the second, the lark's ty condell grounds one to second.. ryan ober slides but misses and the ball is into the outfield.. bismarck would take a 2 to nothing lead early on. but things get testy... ryan dorney looks like he might have struck out the batter but the umpires would rule it a foul ball and manager thomas walker is not happy and he gets tossed. but that would fire up the bats, next inning.. kyler mcmahon with a single up the middle. honkers are within one run. same inning tristain peterson connects on a shot to center field.. that will fall for a hit.. mcmahon will slide in safely as rochester ties
