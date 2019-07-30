Clear

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/30

Nelson's forecast includes dry weather and sun

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 10:56 PM
Updated: Jul 30, 2019 10:56 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

very quiet and downright lovely weather for most of this week and into early august. we may be on the eastern side of the rolling ridge on wednesday which may kick up showers to our west and bringing in clouds to the region. otherwise, it looks peaceful with some cooler nights ahead and precipitation staying away. there's not much of a pattern change by this weekend with slight chances of showers on friday night and perhaps more moisture filling in by the end of the weekend. just know the rain chances are very minimal for the next seven days. tonight: mostly clear lows: low 50s winds: nw 5á10 mph tomorrow: a mix of sun/clouds highs: upper 70s winds: n 5á10 tomorrow night: mainly
Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Tracking a very nice summer week
