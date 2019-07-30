Speech to Text for Stay safe while swimming

just as we're getting into the dog days of summer á safety in the water is becoming more and more relevant. but it may not be the kind of safety you have in mind. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us live now to explain á brooke? live katie and george á so far this summer á olmsted county public health hasn't gotten any reports of water born illnesses... and they're hoping to keep it that way.xxx (splash( though there haven't been any reports of water illness this year in olmsted county... there is one lingering threat. "once it gets into the water, its very difficult to filter out or chlorinate in fact it's almost impossible." he's talking about cryptosporidiu m... (splash( it's a parasite that causes a diarrheal illnessáand it's the most common cause of recreational water illness in the uás. but the good news is, we can prevent this! "if your child is ill, they should not go to a public pool until 14 days of health." other things parents can do to help keep these pools clean include taking children on bathroom breaks often. sometimes waiting for "i have to go" is a little too late. changing diapers in the bathroom rather than poolside to be sure no more germs are being spread out by the pool. and last but not least, making sure that children are showering before the pool with soap and water. claire langseth is a mother of 6 who comes to the pool almost every day. "i just had a conversation today with my 4 year old because he was swallowing water so i said we don't do that it's not a good idea." and she has no concerns about her frequent flippers spending their summer days plunging in the pool. "i think the water is clean. i know when someone poops in the pool, you have to get out of the water for a long time and then they do their little sanitizing thing and then you can come back but i've never noticed anything in the water that has been of like claire said, it's very important to teach kids that making the fun fountains of water from your mouth isn't safe... and it's really easy way to make yourself sick. live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 thank you brooke.